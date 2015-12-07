 

Warriors name 21-year old rookie on the wing to debut in Roosters clash

The Warriors have named their side for their NRL round nine clash with the Sydney Roosters on Sunday, with youngster Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad set to debut.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at Warriors NRL rugby league pre-season training.

Source: Photosport

With centre Solomone Kata injured after the 20-14 loss to the Melbourne Storm, Nicoll-Klokstad, 21, will debut on the wing with Blake Ayshford switching to his preferred position in the centres.

Nicoll-Klokstad was the club's reserve grade player of the year in 2016, having moved from the Melbourne Storm's youth setup to join the Warriors.

Elsewhere, veteran Ryan Hoffman will play his 50th match for the club, having joined the club in 2015.

Manu Vatuvei and Albert Vete have been named on an extended bench, with Charlie Gubb and Ata Hingano dropping out.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Blake Ayshford, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet,9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache, 15. Ligi Sao, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Ben Matulino, 18. Manu Vatuvei, 20. Albert Vete, 21. Bunty Afoa.

