Warriors' midfield woes worsen as Peta Hiku ruled out for rest of season

The Warriors have been hit with a serious injury blow with veteran centre Peta Hiku ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Peta Hiku in possession. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League, GIO Stadium, Canberra, ACT Source: Photosport

The Warriors confirmed Hiku will need surgery on his shoulder after injuring it in the team’s April 18 win over the Dragons.

Hiku’s absence adds to an already difficult midfield situation for the Kiwi club who also have Paul Turner ruled out for the year and Marcelo Montoya still sidelined as well.

One bright spot is the potential return of a fourth midfielder – new signing Euan Aitken – who is in line for a comeback from an ankle injury after being named on the Warriors’ extended bench for their “Magic Round” clash with the Eels on Sunday.

The Warriors are also welcoming back Tongan enforcer Ben Murdoch-Masila who missed last week’s disappointing loss to the Sea Eagles due to a head knock he sustained a week prior.

Teen sensation Reece Walsh is set to come off the bench on Sunday too with Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita named in the halves.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Edward Kosi, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Kane Evans, 11. Josh Curran, 12. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13. Tohu Harris