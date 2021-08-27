Warriors may be stuck in Australia until after Christmas

After signing off their NRL season on Sunday the Warriors are hoping to get players and staff who have been based in Australia this year home by Christmas.

Reece Walsh celebrates one of the Warriors' early tries. Source: Photosport

However, with no MIQ spots booked and plans to have all players in a pre-season camp on 8 November, travel restrictions could keep them across the Tasman.

Club CEO Cameron George said the club had been looking for MIQ spots but faced the same challenges other people did when dealing with the booking system.

"It's just difficult at this point in time when there's so many people in the queue and we're a part of that queue and we've just got to keep chipping away and hope something comes of it," George said.

George would confirm this week where the team will be based next year but any decisions will be made with winning games in mind.

"We need to be together from the word go, we've got to win every inch in the off-season which becomes a yard in the pre-season which becomes a game day win in the season, that's our focus and to do that we need to be together."

If the team needed to be based in Australia for another season George's preference was to be in Queensland and linked up with their feeder club in Redcliffe.

George has apologised for the conduct of the playing group in Sunday's loss to the Gold Coast Titans and does not expect to see a repeat next season.

The Warriors had three players - Jazz Tevaga, Matt Lodge and Kane Evans - sent to the sin bin during the 44-0 loss and mid-season recruit Lodge gestured to the crowd as the team left the field.

George said what happened on and off the field on Sunday was not representative of the club.

"Those players once they cooled down certainly were remorseful in their actions but for me that's irrelevant," George said.

"They have a responsibility, an obligation, we as a club do as well, to demonstrate very good conduct and we failed in that space yesterday at certain times of the game."

Following the game coach Nathan Brown said he felt the team had lost the credibility they had built over the past two seasons in Australia.

"We had players that took shortcuts and our behaviour on the field was not acceptable so a lot of hard work that's been done can come tumbling down," Brown said.

Players' disciplinary records will be under microscope from team management this week as the club reviews a disappointing end to the season.

Lodge arrived at the club with a poor disciplinary record and has come in front of the NRL judiciary several times since joining the Warriors.

George said he still backed Lodge but would be laying out what is expected of the prop.