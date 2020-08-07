Warriors may be based in Australia for second NRL season, incoming coach says

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown has hinted the club could be based in Australia again for the next NRL season.

Nathan Brown Source: Photosport

Speaking on the Lunch with Lee podcast, fronted by former Australian cricketer Shane Lee, Brown said his family is preparing to relocate to New South Wales, Queensland or Auckland next year.

"We think we're off to New Zealand, we're not sure yet".

"If the borders allow us the family will move out [to Auckland] to take up the head coaching role at the Warriors. But if the borders don't allow us we could end up in Redcliffe, Central Coast, wherever we end up as a team.

"But in the longer term once everything's clear, we'll certainly end up in Auckland, which we're really looking forward to."

The Warriors left family and friends behind earlier this year and have been based on the Central Coast in New South Wales most of this season because of coronavirus pandemic disruption.