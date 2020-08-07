TODAY |

Warriors may be based in Australia for second NRL season, incoming coach says

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown has hinted the club could be based in Australia again for the next NRL season.

Nathan Brown Source: Photosport

Speaking on the Lunch with Lee podcast, fronted by former Australian cricketer Shane Lee, Brown said his family is preparing to relocate to New South Wales, Queensland or Auckland next year.

"We think we're off to New Zealand, we're not sure yet". 

"If the borders allow us the family will move out [to Auckland] to take up the head coaching role at the Warriors. But if the borders don't allow us we could end up in Redcliffe, Central Coast, wherever we end up as a team.

"But in the longer term once everything's clear, we'll certainly end up in Auckland, which we're really looking forward to."

The Warriors left family and friends behind earlier this year and have been based on the Central Coast in New South Wales most of this season because of coronavirus pandemic disruption.

The Auckland club have a relationship with Redcliffe Dolphins, a club based on Brisbane's northern fringe.

League
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Line judge taken out by Djokovic ball cops vile online abuse, death threats
2
Tupou Vaa'i's family still can’t believe he’s an All Black a day on from his selection
3
Serena Williams comes from behind in third set to make US Open quarterfinals
4
Warriors may be based in Australia for second NRL season, incoming coach says
5
Injury sees All Blacks midfielder Braydon Ennor ruled out for rest of season
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Roosters coach confident of SBW's potential at new position

NRL boss says salary cap will be reduced next year

Roosters embrace added attention generated by Sonny Bill William's return

Todd Payten confirmed as new Cowboys coach