TODAY |

Warriors, Manly players combine in tribute haka for retiring Kiwis great Adam Blair

Source:  AAP

Warriors coach Todd Payten admitted being emotional when players from both sides performed the haka for retiring forward Adam Blair post-match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veteran played his 331st and final NRL game in the big win over Manly. Source: SKY

The 34-year-old Blair signed off after 15 years in the game against Manly yesterday. He made 331 first- grade appearances, as well as over 50 international Tests for New Zealand.

"I had a little tear well up when I seen the haka. I've seen it at Benji's wedding a couple of times in New Zealand, it's really powerful. A sign of respect."

"He's a professional," Payten said.

Warriors end five-month stay in Australia on high with big win over Manly

"He mentors the younger guys, particularly the Maori and Polynesian kids, shows them how to prepare and train during the week.”

"And whether or not he's contributing in large amounts on the field, the stuff he does off it is invaluable, and no one sees that."

Blair finishes with the most games of all New Zealanders in the NRL, ahead of Benji Marshall (324), Ruben Wiki (311) and Simon Mannering (301).

“It’s been a crazy ride,” said the retiring Blair. “I’ve given my all to every team I’ve played for. It’s been a tough year for our club and everyone in general.”

League
NRL
Warriors
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title with clinical knockout of Paulo Costa
2
Warriors, Manly players combine in tribute haka for retiring Kiwis great Adam Blair
3
Scott McLaughlin makes history by clinching third straight Supercars title
4
Conor McGregor announces return to ring with bout against Manny Pacquiao next year
5
Warriors end five-month stay in Australia on high with big win over Manly
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Tigers players make emotional tribute video for club great Benji Marshall ahead of final game

'The table doesn't lie' - Broncos pick up pieces after their worst season in NRL history

Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report

'It's been a roller coaster year' - Departing Warriors interim coach reflects on season ahead of Sunday's final match