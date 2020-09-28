Warriors, Manly players combine in tribute haka for retiring Kiwis great Adam Blair

Warriors coach Todd Payten admitted being emotional when players from both sides performed the haka for retiring forward Adam Blair post-match.

The 34-year-old Blair signed off after 15 years in the game against Manly yesterday. He made 331 first- grade appearances, as well as over 50 international Tests for New Zealand.

"I had a little tear well up when I seen the haka. I've seen it at Benji's wedding a couple of times in New Zealand, it's really powerful. A sign of respect."

"He's a professional," Payten said.

"He mentors the younger guys, particularly the Maori and Polynesian kids, shows them how to prepare and train during the week.”

"And whether or not he's contributing in large amounts on the field, the stuff he does off it is invaluable, and no one sees that."

Blair finishes with the most games of all New Zealanders in the NRL, ahead of Benji Marshall (324), Ruben Wiki (311) and Simon Mannering (301).