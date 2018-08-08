Warriors lure two-time NRL champ away from Cowboys as new assistant coach

The Warriors have found a replacement assistant coach for 2019 with former player Todd Payten signing a three-year deal.
Payten, who has been an assistant coach with the Cowboys for the past three years, will fill the spot left by Andrew McFadden who is heading back to Canberra after six years with the Kiwi club.
Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney says the team is excited to see what the 29-year-old will bring to the squad.
"Todd’s a young coach who has made a great impression and we’re really excited about having him on board from next season," he said.
"While replacing [McFadden] wasn’t going to be easy after the wonderful contribution he has made to our club, we’ve been extremely fortunate to secure Todd.
"After a long playing career, he moved straight into coaching and has quickly established himself at NRL level."
Following a total of 259 appearances with the Raiders, Roosters and Wests Tigers, the front rower retired in 2011 due to ongoing injury issues.
Payten has won a grand final both as a player and a coach after winning the 2005 premiership with the Tigers and 2015 title with the Cowboys, respectively.