Warriors lure two-time NRL champ away from Cowboys as new assistant coach

The Warriors have found a replacement assistant coach for 2019 with former player Todd Payten signing a three-year deal.

Payten, who has been an assistant coach with the Cowboys for the past three years, will fill the spot left by Andrew McFadden who is heading back to Canberra after six years with the Kiwi club.

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney says the team is excited to see what the 29-year-old will bring to the squad.

"Todd’s a young coach who has made a great impression and we’re really excited about having him on board from next season," he said.

"While replacing [McFadden] wasn’t going to be easy after the wonderful contribution he has made to our club, we’ve been extremely fortunate to secure Todd.

"After a long playing career, he moved straight into coaching and has quickly established himself at NRL level."

Following a total of 259 appearances with the Raiders, Roosters and Wests Tigers, the front rower retired in 2011 due to ongoing injury issues.

Payten has won a grand final both as a player and a coach after winning the 2005 premiership with the Tigers and 2015 title with the Cowboys, respectively.

Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten.
Cowboys assistant coach Todd Payten. Source: Getty
Bunty Afoa found not guilty, Sam Lisone handed ban as Warriors take mixed results at NRL judiciary

The Warriors have received mix results from this week's judiciary meetings after only one of their two cases from Saturday's win over the Dragons led to a suspension.

The Kiwi NRL club had two players put on report in the gritty 18-12 win in Wollongong with Bunty Afoa and Sam Lisone both charged with dangerous contact to the head/neck in the second half.

While Afoa was found not guilty for his contact with Leeson Ah Mau, Lisone has been handed a two-week ban for his raised forearm on Tariq Sims.

It comes after the 24-year-old was already given a one-match ban earlier this season following two charges for raising his forearm while carrying the ball on two separate occasions in the Warriors' round three win over the Raiders.

Coach Stephen Kearney said while they accepted Lisone's charge, they were willing to battle for Afoa's case.

A lawyer was hired by the club to defend Afoa at his judiciary meeting this week in Sydney with Afoa and assistant coach Tony Iro also joining the hearing via a video link.

"The ones that we don't believe are right we've got to challenge and that's exactly what they did with Bunty," Kearney said.

"Sam's just got to learn from that charge and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Bunty Afoa. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Warriors forward Bunty Afoa in action against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport
Melbourne legend Billy Slater has announced his retirement from rugby league with the 2018 NRL season to be his last.

The 35-year-old fullback confirmed he's hanging up the boots at season's end this afternoon at a packed press conference in Melbourne, ending months of speculation about his playing future.

"For 16 years, I've had the pleasure to play in the NRL however this will be my last as I will be retiring at season's end," he said.

"I feel so very lucky to have had the career I've had."

The Storm hoped Slater would play on for another season but the former Queensland and Australia star has decided to call time.

Slater spent time in his speech thanking his family, longtime teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk and Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

The Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos icon will hang up the boots this year. Source: 1 NEWS
