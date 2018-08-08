Warriors lure two-time NRL champ away from Cowboys as new assistant coach

The Warriors have received mix results from this week's judiciary meetings after only one of their two cases from Saturday's win over the Dragons led to a suspension.

The Kiwi NRL club had two players put on report in the gritty 18-12 win in Wollongong with Bunty Afoa and Sam Lisone both charged with dangerous contact to the head/neck in the second half.

While Afoa was found not guilty for his contact with Leeson Ah Mau, Lisone has been handed a two-week ban for his raised forearm on Tariq Sims.

It comes after the 24-year-old was already given a one-match ban earlier this season following two charges for raising his forearm while carrying the ball on two separate occasions in the Warriors' round three win over the Raiders.

Coach Stephen Kearney said while they accepted Lisone's charge, they were willing to battle for Afoa's case.

A lawyer was hired by the club to defend Afoa at his judiciary meeting this week in Sydney with Afoa and assistant coach Tony Iro also joining the hearing via a video link.

"The ones that we don't believe are right we've got to challenge and that's exactly what they did with Bunty," Kearney said.