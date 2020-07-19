Warriors’ loss to Sharks ‘by far our worst performance of the season’, coach admits

Warriors coach Todd Payten has described the loss to Sharks as “by far our worst performance of the season” following the 46-10 humiliation at Central Coast Stadium.

Payten denied the players have been left drained by their complicated season after their the second-biggest loss of 2020.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa are set to return to New Zealand on July 27.

"That was by far our worst performance of the season and it was our physicality that let us down," Payten said.

"The last two or three weeks our spirits have been really high at training and there's a good bond in the group, there's clarity around the guys who are going home.

"They're in a good facility, they're well looked after, there are some families there so there's a good feeling there at the moment.

"We were just way off from the starting siren with our intent and our physical approach to the game."