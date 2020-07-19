TODAY |

Warriors’ loss to Sharks ‘by far our worst performance of the season’, coach admits

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors coach Todd Payten has described the loss to Sharks as “by far our worst performance of the season” following the 46-10 humiliation at Central Coast Stadium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Warriors' halfback had the last laugh on the Central Coast. Source: SKY

Payten denied the players have been left drained by their complicated season after their the second-biggest loss of 2020.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa are set to return to New Zealand on July 27.

"That was by far our worst performance of the season and it was our physicality that let us down," Payten said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warriors CEO Cameron George admitted the club is "very skinny" in some areas on the roster. Source: 1 NEWS

"The last two or three weeks our spirits have been really high at training and there's a good bond in the group, there's clarity around the guys who are going home.

"They're in a good facility, they're well looked after, there are some families there so there's a good feeling there at the moment.

"We were just way off from the starting siren with our intent and our physical approach to the game."

The loss is the second in a row for the Warriors, who are struggling for squad numbers through injury, with the situation to worsen over the coming weeks given the quality of departing players.

League
Warriors
NRL
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
'Keep disrespecting my name' - Laumape hits back at critics after Hurricanes heroics
2
Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash
3
Lewis Hamilton demands more support after another disorganised show of support for fight against racism
4
Shaun Johnson hails sacrifice of his former Warriors teammates
5
Aaron Smith, Brad Weber in push and shove scuffle as Highlanders beat Chiefs
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:38

Covid-19 rebounds around the world, as deaths top 600,000
05:24

National's Gerry Brownlee continues push to charge returning Kiwis for quarantine
05:14

KidsCan begins massive food distribution drive, but CEO says it's 'not something to celebrate'
00:33

NSW cracks down on border restrictions with Victoria as Covid-19 cases soar