Warriors lose Blake Green for crucial clash with Storm due to rib injury

The Warriors will be without veteran standoff Blake Green for tomorrow's crucial NRL contest with the Melbourne Storm in Auckland.
Green has been scratched from tomorrow's round 19 clash with a rib complaint which he picked up in the final moments of last week's 26-6 win over the Broncos.
As a result, Mason Lino has been called into the starting line-up has Green's replacement, making his sixth appearance on the season - his first since helping the Warriors overcome the Eels in May.
Utility Pita Hiku will also miss the match due to a hand injury.
The Warriors expect both Green and Hiku to be available again next week.
Tomorrow's match kicks off at 4pm at Mount Smart Stadium.
