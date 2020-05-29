Warriors look to unleash Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on opposing forwards with new rule tiring out defenders

Warriors fans will be excited to hear that the team wants to unleash captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on tiring opposition middle forwards, as the new six-again rule puts more stress on NRL defences.

A day after the Eels pummelled the Broncos after dominating possession, in part because of the new rule, Tuivasa-Sheck said it was now an obvious way to attack.

“It’s definitely suited to hookers and speed around the ruck so the more you stay disciplined and you go through the middle of teams the more rewarding it’s going to be,” he said.

The winless Warriors were looking to keep it simple as they re-started their campaign against the Dragons at their new home, Central Coast Stadium, tomorrow afternoon, Tuivasa-Sheck said.

The captain also gave his appraisal of the new rule, which sees teams in possession awarded an automatic fresh set-of-six following play-the-ball infringements, saying last night’s Broncos-Eels game was much quicker and had a better flow.

That increased pace would see Tuivasa-Sheck target depending more time in the middle around the ball.

“That’s exactly the point we’ll be trying to establish in the early rounds, trying to find a way for me to be more effective in the middle there

“With that six-again rule hopefully I can use my footwork around the forwards hopefully doing back-to-back tackles, I know it’s a tough gig in the middle there.”

“I’ll try my best to use my speed around the middle, and Wayde (Egan), Karl (Lawton), our hookers and halves as well.”

“That’s where the most effective way for me to play is.”