Warriors look to the future after boost of re-signing Tohu Harris

The Warriors reigning player of the year, Tohu Harris, has re-signed with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Tohu Harris runs against the Roosters Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old has extended his time with the club to seven years after initially signing on a four year deal from the Melbourne Storm.

With Harris' renewal, the club will kick off their NRL season tomorrow against the Gold Coast Titans with renewed confidence in the future of their forward pack.

"I love what is happening here at the moment," Harris said.

"The staff and the players are gelling and it's been a really enjoyable off season. Now I can't wait for kick off tomorrow."

"We have some exciting kids coming through the system and I see a great future here in the coming years. The other leaders and I need to maintain the standards set so we can become a consistent top team in the NRL."

With captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leaving to join the Blues in Super Rugby next year, the Warriors have made a statement of intent in re-securing Harris' signature.

CEO Cameron George is pleased to have retained the loose forward who has developed into an important figure at the club since his 2018 arrival.

"Retaining Tohu is hugely important for the team and for the club as a whole," he said.

"He's our current player of the year and he's a vital cog in our squad. This is a great boost for our club having an established squad leader committing to three more years at the Vodafone Warriors."

His value to the club was demonstrated last year as he was the only player in the squad to appear in all 20 matches of the season.

The Warrior's new coach, Nathan Brown, is looking forward to having Harris at his disposal in seasons to come.

"Having watched Tohu over the years I couldn't wait to coach him, he's an elite player, one of the NRL's top shelf forwards, with a work ethic and skill set second to none," Brown said.

"Tohu has also been a great contributor helping the young players and providing invaluable experience to them in the early years of their careers."