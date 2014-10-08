 

Warriors legend Stacey Jones re-commits to club on new two-year assistant coach deal

The Warriors have extended the contracts of two assistant coaches.

Stacey Jones

The Auckland NRL club says Stacey Jones and Tony Iro will remain in their assistant roles until the end of the 2020 season.

Head coach Stephen Kearney says he's delight to have the two remain onboard.

"Stacey and Tony have done a wonderful job in their roles and in challenging the group to constantly improve," said Kearney.

"They bring tremendous experience with their playing backgrounds and are constantly looking to develop as coaches.

"From a club viewpoint it’s also really important that we have some continuity with our football staff so it’s terrific that we’ve been able to keep Stacey and Tony onboard."

Arguably the club's greatest player, former halfback Jones was appointed an assistant coach when Kearney took charge as head coach last year.

Jones ended his playing career in 2009 after 261 NRL games for the Vodafone Warriors, 45 Super League appearances for Les Catalans and 46 Tests for the Kiwis.

Iro joined them this season, having previously held a number of different posts at the Warriors.

He played 25 Tests for the Kiwis, 184 NRL appearances and 61 games for English clubs Wigan and Leigh.

