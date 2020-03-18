Warriors leadership working through details of team's future in Australia

Warriors owner Mark Robinson has said Warriors players are keen to make Australia home until the end of the season NRL, because of the impact of the coronavirus.

Robinson's comments to the Sydney Morning Herald come as Warriors CEO Cameron George tries to balance staying in the competition with the needs of the players and their families.

"Players are humans, [they have] families back here. The club will support what our players want to do first and foremost," George said.

George said yesterday the Warriors are yet to decide their plans but the overall goal is to remain in the competition.

"Obviously if we are going to be in the competition we need to stay there and that's exactly what Mark [Robinson] was referring to. It's not off the table, it's certainly everyone's desire but we're still working through the finer detail of what that could look like," he said.

After Patrick Herbert and Peta Hiku returned home to be with family, the Warriors have been forced to reshuffle their line-up to face the Raiders this weekend, placing Adam Keighran at centre instead of his preferred position in the halves.