Warriors leadership sends mixed messages over team's future in Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors owner Mark Robinson has said Warriors players are keen to make Australia home until the end of the season NRL, because of the impact of the coronavirus.

His comments to the Sydney Morning Herald seemed to differ from those of Warriors CEO Cameron George who yesterday stated that: "Players are humans, [they have] families back here. The club will support what our players want to do first and foremost." 

George yesterday provided some clarity over Robinson's remarks saying that the Warriors are yet to decide their plans but the overall goal is to remain in the competition.

"Obviously if we are going to be in the competition we need to stay there and that's exactly what Mark [Robinson] was referring to. It's not off the table, it's certainly everyone's desire but we're still working through the finer detail of what that could look like," he said.

After Patrick Herbert and Peta Hiku returned home to be with family, the Warriors have been forced to reshuffle their line-up to face the Raiders this weekend, placing Adam Keighran at centre instead of his preferred position in the halves.

The Warriors are also waiting on a shipment of training equipment to assist them in their preparation for Saturday's match as they have been short of many necessities since extending their stay in Australia.

