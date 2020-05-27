TODAY |

Warriors land rising Roosters star Poasa Faamausili on short-term loan - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors are reportedly set to secure rising Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili on a month-long loan to ease their injury-hit roster.

70mm of rainfall forced the Warriors to train at elsewhere instead of their newly adopted home ground of Central Coast Stadium. Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors have suffered a number of injuries since relocating to Australia and have a severe shortage of forwards with Leeson Ah Mau, Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei all currently sidelined.

NRL.com reports the Kiwi club have managed to secure Auckland-born Faamausili as a short-term solution, with the Roosters agreeing to the short-term loan.

The NRL last week approved a short-term dispensation for the Warriors to take on loan players from rival clubs, with paperwork around Faamausili's move now being worked through.

Poasa Faamausili celebrates after scoring for the Roosters. Source: Getty

Injuries for the Warriors are more dire than usual due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and quarantine rules, which means any replacements from New Zealand would have to wait at least two weeks before they could join the team, let alone play.

Those issues mean loaning players based in Australia and already training for the NRL is the Warriors' best option and Faamausili - who has 14 NRL appearances to his name - now gets to add experience to his resume he would otherwise miss out on at the star-studded Roosters. 

The 24-year-old is expected to join the club next week.

