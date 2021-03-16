Warriors' key signing sidelined for at least eight weeks after playing through ankle injury in win over Titans

The Warriors’ perfect start to the 2021 NRL season has been marred with one of their big signings of the offseason set to miss a large chunk of this year’s campaign with an ankle injury.

Euan Aitken. Source: Photosport

Euan Aitken suffered a high ankle sprain in his left leg during the Warriors’ convincing 19-6 win over the Gold Coast Titans in the season-opening round on Saturday.

Aitken was injured during the game but played through the pain after his team had already lost Wayde Egan and Bayley Sironen to head knocks earlier in the contest.

Aitken ended up playing 80 minutes, making 133 metres from 13 runs while also making 16 tackles without a miss.

However, the extent of the 25-year-old’s injury has since been discovered and he will likely undergo surgery on it this week which will sideline him for eight to 10 weeks.

New coach Nathan Brown has already indicated the centre’s likely replacement with the Warriors facing the Knights this Friday, indicating Adam Pompey will likely fill Aitken’s void.