TODAY |

Warriors' key signing sidelined for at least eight weeks after playing through ankle injury in win over Titans

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors’ perfect start to the 2021 NRL season has been marred with one of their big signings of the offseason set to miss a large chunk of this year’s campaign with an ankle injury.

Euan Aitken. Source: Photosport

Euan Aitken suffered a high ankle sprain in his left leg during the Warriors’ convincing 19-6 win over the Gold Coast Titans in the season-opening round on Saturday.

Aitken was injured during the game but played through the pain after his team had already lost Wayde Egan and Bayley Sironen to head knocks earlier in the contest.

Aitken ended up playing 80 minutes, making 133 metres from 13 runs while also making 16 tackles without a miss.

However, the extent of the 25-year-old’s injury has since been discovered and he will likely undergo surgery on it this week which will sideline him for eight to 10 weeks.

New coach Nathan Brown has already indicated the centre’s likely replacement with the Warriors facing the Knights this Friday, indicating Adam Pompey will likely fill Aitken’s void.

"If [Aitken] is unavailable next week, then we've got Pompey, who had a great back end of last year and trialled well, as a very capable replacement," Brown said.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
America’s Cup: World reacts to day of ‘unprecedented drama’ after thrilling Team NZ comeback
2
Organisers confident of at least one America's Cup race today despite ever-changing conditions
3
America's Cup racing to be held on fan-friendly course, if wind allows
4
Jimmy Spithill vows to 'come out swinging' on Tuesday after horror day for Luna Rossa in America’s Cup
5
Team NZ extend lead to 5-3 over Luna Rossa after thrilling race eight comeback
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors look to the future after boost of re-signing Tohu Harris

Marshall magic nearly sparks remarkable comeback win for Rabbitohs

'Might shock a few people' - Warriors set to tackle second season of adversity head-on

Coach Williams? NRL coaching gig not off the cards for SBW