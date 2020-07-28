Warriors keep hold of loan prop Jack Hetherington with four-week extension

The Warriors have secured a further four weeks of service from prop Jack Hetherington with the Panthers prop’s loan extended this afternoon.

Jack Hetherington. Source: Photosport

The agreement comes after Hetherington made his fourth appearance for the Warriors against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday after joining the club on an initial four-week loan deal from Penrith late last month.

The 24-year-old started his stint on the bench against the Broncos and Titans but has since made his way into the starting line-up in the Warriors two recent losses to the Sharks and Roosters.

Warriors recruitment Manager Peter O’Sullivan said Hetherington’s extended stay is a huge boost for the club.

“It’s a huge help to us at a time when we’re short on players, especially middle forwards.

“Jack fitted in really easily the moment he came into camp and he has made a terrific contribution on the field.”

The deal helps the Warriors combat their depleted numbers after stars David Fuistu’a and Ken Maumalo along with Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa departed the team’s camp in Australia to rejoin their families in New Zealand yesterday.