 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Warriors' Issac Luke sidelined for two weeks after dislocating shoulder

share

Source:

NZN

Warriors hooker Issac Luke is likely to return to the footy field within a fortnight after dislocating his shoulder in Friday's 21-14 NRL win over the Bulldogs, according to coach Stephen Kearney.

Issac Luke leaves the field injured during the Warriors' NRL match with Canterbury Bulldogs, Round 16 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 23 June 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Issac Luke leaves the field injured during the Warriors' NRL match with Canterbury Bulldogs.

Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old Luke, a strong performer in recent weeks, was forced off Mount Smart Stadium in the first half of his side's win over Canterbury.

He'll skip this weekend's trip to Perth to take on Manly, before taking advantage of next week's bye round to rest and rehabilitate.

He's expected back for the following game on July 14 against Penrith, with Nathaniel Roache to slot into the No.9 jumper in his absence.

"Depending on how his rehab goes, we anticipate he'll be back for the Penrith game," Kearney told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's pulled up pretty well."

Elsewhere on the personnel front, star five-eighth Kieran Foran is looking good for Saturday's match after being named in the extended squad.

The Kiwis playmaker missed the side's win over the Bulldogs, his future employers, with a quad strain picked up against the Gold Coast.

Kearney was quietly confident he'd be able to call on Foran against his former NRL club in Perth, reuniting with halves partner Shaun Johnson.

Young gun Ata Hingano, capable of playing in the halves or at dummy half, has been named in the squad as additional cover.

"He's a lot further ahead this week than he was," Kearney said of Foran.

Solomone Kata will miss the trip west due to a family grievance in his native Tonga, while Manu Vatuvei has been named on the extended bench.

With Ken Maumalo and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad producing the goods on each flank, the Warriors veteran has struggled for minutes in 2017.

Kearney said Vatuvei's opportunity would eventually arrive.

"It's just a matter of being ready - Manu's kept himself in wonderful shape and he's a player who's been around a long time," Kearney said.

Related

Warriors

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:35
1
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:58
2
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:53
4
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

02:37
5
The battle of sailing for tradition or entertainment is at the centre of the debate.

All eyes turn to Team NZ as discussions begin on what direction America's Cup winners will take prestigious regatta

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

The council is charging $130 a night.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ