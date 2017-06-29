Warriors' Issac Luke sidelined for two weeks after dislocating shoulder

Warriors hooker Issac Luke is likely to return to the footy field within a fortnight after dislocating his shoulder in Friday's 21-14 NRL win over the Bulldogs, according to coach Stephen Kearney.

Issac Luke leaves the field injured during the Warriors' NRL match with Canterbury Bulldogs. Source: Photosport

The 30-year-old Luke, a strong performer in recent weeks, was forced off Mount Smart Stadium in the first half of his side's win over Canterbury.

He'll skip this weekend's trip to Perth to take on Manly, before taking advantage of next week's bye round to rest and rehabilitate.

He's expected back for the following game on July 14 against Penrith, with Nathaniel Roache to slot into the No.9 jumper in his absence.

"Depending on how his rehab goes, we anticipate he'll be back for the Penrith game," Kearney told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's pulled up pretty well."

Elsewhere on the personnel front, star five-eighth Kieran Foran is looking good for Saturday's match after being named in the extended squad.

The Kiwis playmaker missed the side's win over the Bulldogs, his future employers, with a quad strain picked up against the Gold Coast.

Kearney was quietly confident he'd be able to call on Foran against his former NRL club in Perth, reuniting with halves partner Shaun Johnson.

Young gun Ata Hingano, capable of playing in the halves or at dummy half, has been named in the squad as additional cover.

"He's a lot further ahead this week than he was," Kearney said of Foran.

Solomone Kata will miss the trip west due to a family grievance in his native Tonga, while Manu Vatuvei has been named on the extended bench.

With Ken Maumalo and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad producing the goods on each flank, the Warriors veteran has struggled for minutes in 2017.

Kearney said Vatuvei's opportunity would eventually arrive.