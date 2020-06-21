Warriors interim head coach reveals Stephen Kearney axing took team by surprise

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten has found himself launched into the unenviable position of salvaging the Warriors season as the franchise goes through further changes with the shock axing of Stephen Kearney as head coach.

Vodafone Warriors interim head coach, Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

Payten spoke to media today and expressed his disbelief at the situation.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours. Really shocked, really feel for Steve, I know the playing group are rattled and still processing it at the moment. So it's been a difficult and strange 24 hours."

Payten said that the shock sacking of Kearney was unexpected and many in the locker room were upset upon hearing the news.

"When we told the players yesterday there were some very upset individuals. Steve was quite upset as were many of us so it was a tough few hours.

"I'll probably grab the leadership group this afternoon and address the team after that.

"There was no warning the sacking was coming.

"Going by what he said yesterday, it took him by complete surprise, as it did all of us"

The Warriors have had a tumultuous return to action with the side struggling to find consistency, however, their performance issues haven't been helped by the teams upheaval and relocation to Australia.