Warriors insist 'appropriate testing measures' were taken before Australian departure

The Warriors insist that correct procedure was followed to the letter of the law ahead of this afternoon's departure to Australia, as hooker Nathaniel Roache has been forced to stay home.

Roache, 24, is one of two players to stay in New Zealand, while the rest of the Warriors' side travelled to their new base in the New South Wales city of Tamworth.

The hooker woke up this morning feeling unwell, not even travelling to Auckland Airport to farewell his departing teammates.

David Fusitu'a is the second player to stay home on compassionate grounds, and will travel to Australia at the earliest possible date.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, club CEO Cameron George insisted that the Warriors haven't left anything that might compromise their relocation to chance, now on the way to be involved in the NRL's resumption starting on May 28.

"As all players were advised, if they weren't feeling 100 per cent, they had to notify the club in order for us to make sure they undergo the appropriate testing measures," George says.

"Most importantly, he [Roache] didn't arrive at the airport, and he didn't travel with the team.

"[We're] very comfortable with the protocol that's been and the policy that's been followed. Equal to all of those things, he hasn't had any direct contact with any player or staff member that's flying to Australia now.

"We're very comfortable that all measures have been followed and we haven't jeopardised any health risk."