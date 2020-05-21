Warriors' injury crisis 'gives the younger boys an opportunity,' says halfback

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is choosing to be positive over the Kiwi side's horrendous spate of injuries, with several frontline players out of contention.

Currently isolated in Australia for the NRL's resumption on May 28, the Warriors have lost forwards Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga, as well as utility back Adam Keighran.

Those injuries came after props Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei were already ruled out for the season earlier this year.

The Warriors have moved to remedy the crisis though, today announcing the signing of Jack Murchie from Canberra, with other potential signings still to come.

Speaking to media via Zoom though, 21-year-old Harris-Tavita says that the injuries only open the door for other players to take their opportunities in the Warriors' first-grade side.

"It's not ideal for our team, we're already low on troops as it is," Harris-Tavita says.

"But it just gives the younger boys an opportunity to step up onto the big stage.

"Hopefully whoever steps up can do the job."