TODAY |

Warriors' injury crisis 'gives the younger boys an opportunity,' says halfback

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is choosing to be positive over the Kiwi side's horrendous spate of injuries, with several frontline players out of contention.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chanel Harris-Tavita is looking at the positives of the Warriors' woes. Source: 1 NEWS

Currently isolated in Australia for the NRL's resumption on May 28, the Warriors have lost forwards Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga, as well as utility back Adam Keighran.

Those injuries came after props Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei were already ruled out for the season earlier this year.

The Warriors have moved to remedy the crisis though, today announcing the signing of Jack Murchie from Canberra, with other potential signings still to come.

Speaking to media via Zoom though, 21-year-old Harris-Tavita says that the injuries only open the door for other players to take their opportunities in the Warriors' first-grade side.

"It's not ideal for our team, we're already low on troops as it is," Harris-Tavita says.

"But it just gives the younger boys an opportunity to step up onto the big stage.

"Hopefully whoever steps up can do the job."

The Warriors begin the resumed NRL season away to the Dragons, that match to be played on May 30.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
'Sibling rivalry' among Kiwi Super Rugby sides ahead of local competition
2
Chiefs coach invents novel excuse for Damian McKenzie failing to beat Beauden Barrett's fitness test time
3
Warriors add Canberra Raiders youngster as emergency replacement
4
Joseph Parker reveals biggest regret from Anthony Joshua bout - 'I’ve made a lot of mistakes'
5
Warriors thank NSW city of Tamworth for hosting them with fiery haka
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'I can't wait to be a dad' - Shaun Johnson relishing upcoming fatherhood
00:48

Warriors thank NSW city of Tamworth for hosting them with fiery haka

NRL to reconsider Warriors' player loan request - 'We will try and assist where we can'

Warriors injury woes worsen as Adam Keighran goes down in training with knee issue