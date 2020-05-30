TODAY |

Warriors initially unaware of record breaking run in Dragons win, says Beale

Source:  AAP

Warriors back Gerard Beale says their NRL record-breaking completion rate in beating St George Illawarra was borne from an emotional week.

The Warriors won 18-0 on the Central Coast. Source: SKY

Now the challenge is to be as ruthless in every game.

Beale revealed how the team was showered with well wishes from loved ones they left behind in Auckland, in the days leading up to yesterday's 18-0 whitewash of the Dragons in Gosford.

Rather than proving a distraction, it steeled the players who unleashed a competition-record 44 successive completed sets before two errors in the final five minutes.

"We just kept getting down the other end so I knew we were doing something right," Beale said on Sunday.

"It wasn't until after the game, to see a stat like that is quite crazy. I think that's every coach's dream, to see their team never drop the ball."

Beale conceded it would be hard to create the same emotional intensity every week.

He said the players had grown tight during nearly a month of quarantine together and that motivation levels had translated into one of their best performances in recent memory.

"It was quite an emotional week. We had a lot of videos from back home that were sent over. All our families," he said.

"Going into the game, we were inspired by them and wanted to make everyone proud back home. There was that extra motivation.

"I'm sure next game we'll strive to be better than the performance yesterday ... it might be hard to beat, but we'll give it a crack."

The Warriors could be without fellow-centre Peta Hiku for Friday's match against Penrith in Campbelltown.

Hiku added to an already-extensive injury list when he was forced off with rib pain, leaving utility backup Karl Lawton to play out wide for more than half the game.

