Warriors’ indigenous players led team taking a knee alongside the Cowboys in support of Black Lives Matter

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors’ indigenous players led the team taking a knee alongside the Cowboys after last night’s game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has revealed.

The Warriors captain said kneeling alongside their opponents last night was an awesome thing to do in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Source: 1 NEWS

Tuivasa-Sheck described the post-game moment at Central Coast Stadium as “an awesome thing to do” to show support for the world-wide cause.

"Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Josh Curran, our aboriginal brothers here, they linked up with the Cowboys’ aboriginal boys,” Tuivasa-Sheck explained.

“They came together and asked if we could all get together and kneel just to show support at a time like this.

“We all backed each-other and we all believe in the cause and what’s happening."

AFL teams have taken knees in support of the movement prior to games this weekend with the competition removing.

Premier League kits to feature 'Black Lives Matter' instead of players' names

In the English Premier League, jerseys will feature “Black Lives Matter” instead of player names for the first 12 games after the competition resumes.

