Warriors’ indigenous players led team taking a knee alongside the Cowboys in support of Black Lives Matter

The Warriors’ indigenous players led the team taking a knee alongside the Cowboys after last night’s game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has revealed.

Tuivasa-Sheck described the post-game moment at Central Coast Stadium as “an awesome thing to do” to show support for the world-wide cause.

"Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Josh Curran, our aboriginal brothers here, they linked up with the Cowboys’ aboriginal boys,” Tuivasa-Sheck explained.

“They came together and asked if we could all get together and kneel just to show support at a time like this.

“We all backed each-other and we all believe in the cause and what’s happening."

AFL teams have taken knees in support of the movement prior to games this weekend with the competition removing.

