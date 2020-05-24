Warriors in talks with Phil Gould to come on as consultant at the club

Phil Gould has confirmed that he is in discussions with the Warriors to come on as consultant for the club.

Phil Gould predicted that this year's NRL premiership would be the toughest ever. Source: Photosport

"We've spoken a couple of times," Gould told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Basically, the owners and CEO are looking for assistance on strategic issues into the future. Most significant would be player development and pathways. This would include their relationship with NZRL."

"Obviously with travel restrictions to NZ at this time and no immediate indications of when these restrictions might be relaxed, it's difficult to make a full assessment of what needs to be done."

Gould said they were discussions and there was no indication as to when the role would start.

"They are giving thought to a potential job description," Gould said.

"A strong Warriors club is a great asset to the NRL, not to mention its importance to the continued development of International Rugby League, which I know is a priority for Peter V'Landys and the ARL Commission."

Warriors to only take 'four wins this year', commentator Phil Gould predicts

An earlier report from the Australian newspaper said the two parties are in talks over Gould "taking on a consultancy role with the club aimed at helping them rediscover their mojo".

Warriors CEO Cameron George spoke earlier this week about the possibility of Gould linking up with the club.

“I would support Phil in any capacity around the development pathways, consultancy roles and so on. There’s a lot of people who think they know what’s wrong in the game but there’s probably only two or three I reckon that knows what is wrong with the game and he’s one of them, and equally knows how to fix it,” he said.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Shek said having Gould at the club would be really beneficial.

NRL commentator Phil Gould unloads on Warriors, saying club should be NRL’s strongest after 25 years

“He’s well known in the whole rugby league NRL organisation, he brings a lot of wisdom with him and if the club is looking to bring him on board then I could see it as something positive to have him as a mentor around the club,” Tuivasa-Shek said.

Gould ramped up his criticism of the Warriors earlier this season, predicting they would only win four games all season following round five.

The Warriors only need one more win to make Gould’s prediction incorrect.

"I think they're going to be up and down like this all year, depending on the quality of their opposition," Gould said.