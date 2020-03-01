TODAY |

Warriors in emergency talks with Australian Rugby League over future of 2020 season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors are holding emergency talks with the Australian Rugby League Commission, with concerns over the future of the current NRL season following today's travel restriction announcement.

Warriors players after conceding a try in Rotorua. Source: Photosport

With today's confirmation that any arrivals into New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, the Warriors' first home game of the new season is in doubt, scheduled to face the Canberra Raiders at Eden Park next Saturday.

In a statement earlier this evening, the Warriors confirmed that CEO Cameron George will meet with the ARLC to determine a potential outcome for the club.

