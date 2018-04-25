Warriors icon Simon Mannering contemplating hanging up boots after 2018 NRL season

Warriors veteran Simon Mannering is contemplating retiring at the end of this season.

Simon Mannering in action against the Storm. Source: Getty

Mannering, who has played 286 NRL games for the Warriors since his debut in 2005, has been coming off the bench for the Warriors in recent weeks with coach Stephen Kearney preferring teenage second-rower Isaiah Papali'i.

However the 31-year-old told NZ Herald after Saturday's 32-0 loss to the Roosters his demotion to sub isn't the driving force behind his retirement thoughts.

"It's all good. It works with our rotation with the forwards and I'm happy to do whatever role the team needs me to," he said.

"But I'm very comfortable playing 80 minutes if I have to and I'm enjoying the role coming off the bench, but I'm sure it will be an on and off thing throughout the year."

Mannering said he will talk with family and friends about an "informed decision" before making his final decision.