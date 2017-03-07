 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Warriors icon Manu Vatuvei to leave club after 14 seasons for deal with Super League front-runners - report

share

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei is reportedly leaving the club and NRL to take up an opportunity to play with a British club in the UK Super League.

Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei scores a try against the Parramatta Eels.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi league icon's contract with the Warriors doesn't expire until the end of the 2018 season, but reports from Guardian rugby league reporter Aaron Bowler say Vatuvei has signed with the Salford Red Devils.

The news would mean the Warriors would have granted Vatuvei an early release from the contract.

It is uncertain whether the reported deal would see Vatuvei join Salford effective immediately or next season.

The 31-year-old has been weighing up his options this season with the club effectively putting him on the backburner after battling shoulder, rib, hamstring and knee injuries in the past three years.

Players such as Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a and rookie sensation Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad have taken up the roles on the wing this season, with Vatuvei only appearing once in the NRL this year in the Warriors' 12-24 loss to the Bulldogs in Dunedin in Round 3.

Marcelo Montoya of the Bulldogs takes a ball from Manu Vatuvei Of The Warriors during the NRL Rugby League match, Bulldogs v Warriors, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, 17th March 2017. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Marcelo Montoya of the Bulldogs takes a ball from Manu Vatuvei of the Warriors.

Source: Photosport

The 28-Test Kiwi played just 53 minutes in that game in March before he was sidelined for five weeks with a knee injury.

Vatuvei, who was named the International Winger of the year in 2008 after the Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup triumph, has played 226 games for the Warriors since debuting in 2004.

1 NEWS has contacted Warriors Chief Executive Jim Doyle for comment on the report.

Salford currently sit second in the Super League with only three rounds of round robin play left.

Related

Warriors

Brodyn Knuckey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:18
2
In his first rugby union match after walking away from league, the soon-to-be All Blacks' superstar bought out his trademark shoulder for Toulon.

Watch: Wellington red card not SBW's first brush with the law - check out this reckless hit from 2008

00:10
3
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


00:43
4
The midfielder said he had contacted Anthony Watson and apologised for the no-arms tackle that resulted in last night's send-off.

Watch: 'I let my brothers down' - SBW cops four-week ban for red card tackle in second Lions Test

00:42
5
Lions coach Warren Gatland during the Rugby Union match - Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 27 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / photosport.nz

'He's possibly a future All Blacks coach' - Sir Graham Henry backs Warren Gatland for NZ's top job

00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:36
1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.

Watch: Take a drive through Auckland's brand new Waterview Tunnel during peak Monday commute

1 NEWS attached a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ