Warriors' humiliating loss to Titans costs one unlucky TAB punter $30,000

One Warriors fan has 30,000 reasons to be upset over yesterday's result after losing a massive bid they placed on the game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The punter put a $30,000 ($NZ32,600) bet on the Kiwi team midway through the match to win the contest with the odds sitting at $1.65 - the score was locked at 6-6 at the time of betting.

While the gambler may have been feeling comfortable at halftime with the Warriors up 12-8, things took a turn for the worse in the second half with the Titans piling on five tries to win the game 36-12.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the game he was "scratching his head" at the result.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."