Warriors' humiliating loss to Titans costs one unlucky TAB punter $30,000

One Warriors fan has 30,000 reasons to be upset over yesterday's result after losing a massive bid they placed on the game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The punter put a $30,000 ($NZ32,600) bet on the Kiwi team midway through the match to win the contest with the odds sitting at $1.65 - the score was locked at 6-6 at the time of betting.

While the gambler may have been feeling comfortable at halftime with the Warriors up 12-8, things took a turn for the worse in the second half with the Titans piling on five tries to win the game 36-12.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the game he was "scratching his head" at the result.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

The Warriors next play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon in Wollongong where the Kiwi side is currently paying $2.60 to win compared to $1.45 for their hosts.

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.
Roosters to be without playmaker Luke Keary until playoffs due to knee injury

AAP
Sydney Roosters playmaker Luke Keary will be back for the NRL finals but scans on Monday confirmed he has a left knee medial strain and he'll miss up to four weeks.

It's mixed news for the third-placed Roosters, who are locked in a battle to secure the advantages of a top-four or even top-two spot on the ladder.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's 32-16 win over St George Illawarra.

Rookie Sean O'Sullivan seems most likely to replace him over the next month, although utility Ryan Matterson is another option for coach Trent Robinson.

The Roosters are at home this weekend against struggling North Queensland but then play fellow top-two aspirants South Sydney, before a trip to Canberra and a home clash with seventh-placed Brisbane.

Keary is then expected to return for the final match of the regular season against wooden spoon contenders Parramatta.

"He's a huge part of the side. The way he runs and attacks alongside Cooper Cronk; he's a huge part of our team," Roosters lock Issac Liu told reporters on Monday morning.

"But we've got players there who can fill in and do the job."

Meanwhile the Roosters confirmed Dylan Napa is expected to return from his own medial strain in Saturday night's clash with the Cowboys.

Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates.
Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates. Source: Getty
Titans youngster 'lucky enough it worked' after sidestep humiliates RTS

Gold Coast Titans winger Phillip Sami has opened up about his phenomenal sidestep on Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, having shone in his side's 36-12 win yesterday.

Sami, 20, left Tuivasa-Sheck for dead with his effort, with commentators blown away by the fact he "did an RTS on RTS."

Speaking to NRL.com, the youngster admitted his surprise at his success over the Warriors' captain, considered one of the best steppers in the game.

"He's the one doing it to everyone else, so do it to him was a bit incredible," Sami said.

"My plan was to go right and make him commit then step left. I'm lucky enough it worked.

"I would love to have more opportunity to do something like that but I am just happy to be playing NRL and trying to improve."

Titans coach Garth Brennan beamed over the youngster's handiwork, telling AAP that:

"That was class. Roger's a world-class fullback and he probably surprised himself how well he did it and he's the kid that's getting better each week."

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.
