Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'

The Warriors have humbled retiring Roosters champion Cooper Cronk as they continued to farewell greats of the game playing their last seasons.

After being thrashed by the Roosters 42-6, the Warriors players were seen huddled around Cronk, who is retiring at the end of the season, as the Roosters halfback spoke.

“I was very grateful, I played with a few of them like Adam Blair and Blake Green, a few of them have played over a number of years like Roger, for those guys to do that it’s obviously a very good sign that they’ve got a very good club, very good people,” Cronk said in a post-match interview.

“Quite humbling actually, so I was quite grateful for it.”

It completed an eventful day for Cronk, who was the victim of a shot from behind by Jazz Tevaga, who was sinbinned for the hit.

The Warriors did similar gestures for Jonathan Thurston, Ryan Hoffman and Sam Thaiday last season.