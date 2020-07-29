Warriors hoping to recruit former Sharks centre from Wolfpack on short-term deal

The Warriors expect that any exemption for Sonny Bill Williams to play in the NRL will also apply to Ricky Leutele as they eye a short-term move for the former premiership winner.



Ricky Leutele surges past Cameron Smith during the 2016 Grand Final. Source: Photosport

Caretaker coach Todd Payten has targeted the services of long-serving Cronulla centre Leutele, who is on the books of the Toronto Wolfpack, alongside big-name star Williams.



With Toronto having pulled out of this year's coronavirus-hit Super League, Williams has been lured back by his former club the Sydney Roosters.



Williams will be clear to join the Roosters once ARL chairman Peter V'Landys follows through on his pledge to bend a law that states a player can't hold contracts with two clubs.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Samoan international Leutele, 30, is signed with the Wolfpack until 2021 so he would also need the same dispensation to join the Warriors for the final stages of their Australian stay.



"We've made some enquiries but he's not going to leave a really, really healthy contract if things aren't sorted properly in terms of rulings from the NRL," Payten said of Leutele.



"For him to come over to us, he'll get about five games in and not for a great amount of money, so I can understand where he's coming from.



"So we're just seeking some clarity around that. I've read a couple of headlines that they'll bend the rules for Sonny Bill, but we're just waiting for confirmation.



"I expect it'd be across the board."



Payten confirmed the Warriors are seeking two further loan players after losing five homesick squad members in the past month.



Ideally, he would have another wing and middle forward in his ranks along side current his loan players - winger George Jennings and front-rowers Daniel Alvaro and Jack Hetherington.

