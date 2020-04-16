Warriors hoping to arrive in Australia before May 4, but team's inclusion in NRL remains a significant hurdle

Warriors boss Cameron George is hoping the NRL team can arrive in Australia in time to resume training with rival clubs on May 4.



The league is forging ahead with plans to re-launch its season in late May following high-powered meetings with broadcasters .



It remains unclear how many games will be played and how much the networks will be willing to pay for a restructured competition.



However all parties agreed on aiming for a return to action on May 28, with teams pencilled in to recommence squad runs in just 16 days time.



The inclusion of the New Zealand-based Warriors remains a significant hurdle due to international travel restrictions on both sides of the Tasman.



The club is also demanding answers on a number of key issues before deciding whether to stay in Australia for up to seven months.



Among them include player renumeration, competition structure, and whether families will also be able to be housed with the team.



"Once that comes to light, we'll be better equipped to make the right decision," George told Fox Sports News.



"And then we get to Australia, we can train with every other club from the 4th of May on. That's our goal, notwithstanding a lot of water to go under the bridge.



"We're very ambitious about being there and share the optimism with everyone else around that this game can get off the ground on the 28th of May."



Should the Warriors be granted an exemption to fly into Australia, they are likely to be forced into a two-week isolation period upon arrival.



However there is a push for the side to train in isolation, with the NSW far north coast town of Lennox Head mentioned as a possible location.



George said every option is on the table, but conceded there would be no point being housed far from Sydney if no games were to be played in Queensland.



Understanding the restrictions during isolation is the key.



"When we do that, we'll certainly be in a position to understand where we should be located, and for how long," George said.



"It also depends on whether the interstate borders remain shut. There's no use being too far away from Sydney if we can't play in Queensland."



The NRL will be looking to finalise discussions with the broadcasters early next week before its innovations committee sits down on Wednesday.

