TODAY |

Warriors' hooker Wayde Egan charged after apparent eye gouge on Latrell Mitchell

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan has been handed a grade-two contrary conduct charge, following an incident with South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A furious Latrell Mitchell clearly objected to the act from Wayde Egan. Source: SKY

Egan, 23, has come under fire for an incident in the 65th minute of the Warriors' 40-12 loss, his hand appearing to have gone close to Mitchell's eyes.

The NRL judiciary has handed Egan a grade two contrary conduct charge, as opposed to a standalone eye gouge charge.

If found guilty with an early plea, Egan would miss the Warriors' round seven match against the Melbourne Storm.

Being found guilty with no early plea would mean a two week ban, also meaning Egan would miss the round eight fixture against the Brisbane Broncos.

The news comes with the Warriors already ravaged by injuries, with David Fusitu'a, Lachlan Burr and Eliesa Katoa all picking up complaints in last night's loss.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Wild lightning strikes force early end to PGA Tour's RBC Heritage event
2
British PM Boris Johnson defends use of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
3
Crusaders coach hails David Havili return after emergency surgery
4
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
5
Warriors slump to big defeat against Souths after shocking no call on Fusitu'a high shot
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:14

Warriors slump to big defeat against Souths after shocking no call on Fusitu'a high shot

NRL clubs excluding the Warriors return home for round eight
01:01

Phoenix say they can relate to trials and tribulations of Warriors after finally getting travel clearance

Warriors target signing of Dragons' rape-accused forward Jack de Belin - report