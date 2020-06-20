Warriors' hooker Wayde Egan charged after apparent eye gouge on Latrell Mitchell

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan has been handed a grade-two contrary conduct charge, following an incident with South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell.

Egan, 23, has come under fire for an incident in the 65th minute of the Warriors' 40-12 loss, his hand appearing to have gone close to Mitchell's eyes.

The NRL judiciary has handed Egan a grade two contrary conduct charge, as opposed to a standalone eye gouge charge.

If found guilty with an early plea, Egan would miss the Warriors' round seven match against the Melbourne Storm.

Being found guilty with no early plea would mean a two week ban, also meaning Egan would miss the round eight fixture against the Brisbane Broncos.