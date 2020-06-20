Warriors hooker under fire over apparent eye gouge on Souths' star Latrell Mitchell

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan could have landed himself in hot water, appearing to have eye gouged South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell in last night's 40-12 loss.

Egan, 23, has come under fire for an incident in the 65th minute of the Warriors' loss, his hand appearing to have gone close to Mitchell's eyes.

Naturally, Mitchell reacted furiously, sparking a coming together between the two sides, who had to be separated.

Speaking after the match, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney defended Egan, although says he's none the wiser over the incident.

"I didn't see that, I have to have a closer look at it," Kearney said.

"I did see them pushing each other at the end there.

"Wayde Egan, he's good as they come. I couldn't imagine that being the case, no way in the world. A kid from Lithgow, he's a good lad."