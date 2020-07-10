TODAY |

Warriors hooker pinged for trying to milk penalty against Titans

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan was embarrassingly called for trying to milk a penalty, as the Kiwi side slipped to a 16-12 defeat to the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wayde Egan's theatrics didn’t fool officials on the Gold Coast. Source: SKY

With the Warriors 12-6 up, and about to play the ball on the last tackle of the set, the hooker deliberately threw the ball into Titans interchange, Jarrod Wallace.

Unfortunately for Egan, referee Chris Butler didn't buy what the hooker was selling, calling the penalty against the Warriors.

"You know the rule, you can't deliberately milk a penalty," on field microphones captured Butler telling Egan.

The loss sees the Warriors remain 12th on the NRL ladder, missing a chance to move to within touching distance of the top eight, meanwhile the Titans move from 15th up to 13th.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors throw away lead, crash to defeat against Titans
2
Christchurch teen steps and fends his way past 10 defenders in try of the year contender
3
Warriors hooker pinged for trying to milk penalty against Titans
4
England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report
5
Jesse Ryder would have won NZ a World Cup, say Cricinfo commentators
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15

Roosters' replacement winger bags five tries in demolition job over Cowboys
00:48

Warriors skipper Tuivasa-Sheck talks up Todd Payten amid coaching speculation

Benji Marshall returns to face Souths after fixing defensive woes, says coach

England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report