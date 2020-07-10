Warriors hooker pinged for trying to milk penalty against Titans

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan was embarrassingly called for trying to milk a penalty, as the Kiwi side slipped to a 16-12 defeat to the Titans on the Gold Coast.

With the Warriors 12-6 up, and about to play the ball on the last tackle of the set, the hooker deliberately threw the ball into Titans interchange, Jarrod Wallace.

Unfortunately for Egan, referee Chris Butler didn't buy what the hooker was selling, calling the penalty against the Warriors.

"You know the rule, you can't deliberately milk a penalty," on field microphones captured Butler telling Egan.