Warriors hooker Issac Luke set to dispute grading of his lifting tackle

Warriors hooker Issac Luke is set to dispute the grading of his lifting tackle on Dylan Brown at the NRL judiciary.

The debate over lifting tackles is set to spill over into a hearing at Rugby League Central on Tuesday night with Luke pleading guilty to a dangerous throw, however he will argue for a downgrade.

The former Kiwi Test rake was hit with a grade two charge for which the punishment is two weeks.

However, he will go into league headquarters arguing for a grade one in what shapes as a test case for the game.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley was on Monday forced to defend the MRC, which is headed by former Parramatta player Michael Buettner, over what many saw as inconsistencies around the lifting tackle over the last two weeks.

Manly's Jake Trbojevic is free to play this week after he was charged with a grade one lifting tackle on Jahrome Hughes, for an incident which many have compared to Luke's.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart also complained of imbalances after Raiders winger Nick Cotric was rubbed out for three weeks for a spear tackle on Tim Lafai two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Brisbane have accepted a one-game ban for Tevita Pangai Junior, with the forward to miss Friday's clash with Melbourne.

The Tonga international was facing a potential two-game ban after being hit with a grade two careless high-tackle charge.

Pangai Junior caught Gold Coast outside back Phillip Sami in the first half of the Broncos' 34-12 win over the Titans on Saturday.

The lock was also sin-binned for the incident.

Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set to miss his side's NRL clash with Gold Coast.

The Kiwi Test forward is set to miss one match after being cited for dangerous contact for a late hit on Canterbury playmaker Jack Cogger on Sunday.

Waerea-Hargreaves could take his case to the judiciary given he is not risking any extra time on the sidelines with a not guilty plea.

He would have ordinarily been free to play but will be forced to miss a week because of his poor disciplinary history.

He copped an extra 60 per cent loading for three prior non-similar offences over the past two years.