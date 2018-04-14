 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors hooker Issac Luke returns for Eels clash, Mason Lino named to start

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Hooker Issac Luke and halfback Mason Lino have both been named to start in the Warriors' 11th-round NRL encounter with Parramatta at ANZ Stadium on Friday.

Issac Luke breaks away. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 27 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors hooker Issac Luke makes a breaks against the Brisbane Broncos during an NRL match.

Source: Photosport

However, he was able to train with the squad today running separately from the players initially before joining the session later.

With Shaun Johnson (ankle) again unavailable, Lino has the opportunity to link up with standoff Blake Green for the fifth time this season.

Luke was named to face the Roosters last week before being ruled out late in the week but is now in line to make his return from the shoulder injury he picked up late in the 26-4 win over the Wests Tigers on May 5. It will be his 240th career appearance.

There's one change to the four bench players used against the Roosters with prop Chris Satae coming in for regular interchange front rower Sam Lisone, who has been ruled out this week.

Satae, who was used off the bench in the round four win over the Roosters, has been performing consistently for the club's Super Premiership side. In 58 minutes in last weekend's 0-11 loss to Western Suburbs, he made 134 metres from 12 runs as well as 32 tackles while a week earlier against the Mounties he ran 146 metres from 13 runs and totalled 30 tackles in 60 minutes.

Coming onto the extended bench in his return from a long lay-off after breaking his leg is Kiwi international Gerard Beale. In his first appearance in the club's colours last week, Beale (27) came through the full 80 minutes untroubled, making 105 metres from 14 runs and producing 12 tackles without a miss.

Warriors Mason Lino. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Warriors' Mason Lino in action against the Melbourne Storm during a pre-season match in February in 2018 in Rotorua.

Source: Photosport

Beale's inclusion sees eight of the club's 2018 signings named in the extended 21-man squad this week.

The Vodafone Warriors, sitting third just two points behind competition leader St George Illawarra, face their fifth away game of the season this week. So far they have beaten South Sydney, Canberra and the Roosters on the road while losing to Melbourne.

Parramatta lies 16th on the ladder with just two wins so far.

In 38 meetings with the Eels the Vodafone Warriors have 17 wins and 21 losses with four of those wins coming in their last six encounters. However, they have only five away wins over the Eels, the most recent in 2015.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Mason Lino, Bunty Afoa, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Chris Satae, James Gavet, Simon Mannering. Reserves: Gerard Beale, Karl Lawton, Albert Vete, Anthony Gelling.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:31
The convicted sex offender, formerly known as Neville Cooper, originally founded the closed community in 1969 in North Canterbury.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies - report

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 