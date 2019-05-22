TODAY |

Warriors to honour Kiwis league legend Quentin Pongia against Broncos

AAP
More From
League
Warriors
NRL

The Warriors say they will channel the courage of Quentin Pongia when they take on Brisbane's in-form pack in Auckland.

Former Kiwis prop Pongia died from cancer aged 48 over the weekend, prompting sadness at the club he represented in 1998, particularly among several coaching and managerial staff who played with him.

Coach Stephen Kearney and trainer Ruben Wiki were long-time club and international teammates, the latter sharing Pongia's premiership triumph with Canberra in 1994.

Wiki addressed the players on Monday, enlightening them about what made Pongia such a respected figure.

Kearney said the words touched on Pongia's team-first mentality.

It had resonance at a Warriors side boasting one of the smaller packs in the NRL and preparing to face a fearsome Broncos front unit on Saturday.

"Everyone will have a story of his toughness, there's no doubt about that," Kearney said.

Former Kiwis player Quentin Pongia in action during a match against Australia. 1998. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Former Kiwis player Quentin Pongia in action against Australia. Source: Photosport

"He wasn't overly big, he wasn't overly skilful but you knew if you were tackled by him, you thought he was a lot heavier than what he was.

"He elevated himself to the levels that he did just through sheer will and his competitive nature. It took a courageous character to be able to do that."

Warriors will wear Pongia's club number on their jersey in his honour.

Kearney's men have have been susceptible against bigger packs this season, most notably in heavy losses to Manly and Newcastle.

Their hopes of matching the likes of Brisbane firebrands Payne Haas, Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr have been further weakened by the suspension handed to prop Agnatius Paasi.

The best-performed middle forward in last week's 30-10 win over Penrith, Paasi has been dubbed the "alpha male" of the Kiwi club's pack.

Kearney had faith in Bunty Afoa to fill the vacancy and that recalled veteran Adam Blair will shake off his early-season struggles via a bench role.

Quentin Pongia in action during the rugby league NRL match between the Warriors and the Illawarra Steelers, 1998. Photo:Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT
Former Warrior Quentin Pongia in action during an NRL match. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:12
Colin Cooper has the current third-choice - Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - at his disposal but values Weber's current contribution.
Steve Hansen weighs in on All Blacks' third halfback battle between Weber, Tahuriorangi
2
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Former All Blacks star Lima Sopoaga named worst signing of English Premiership
3
Bernard Foley and Israel Folau. Blues v Waratahs, Super Rugby. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 6 April 2019 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Israel Folau approaches top Melbourne lawyer who specialises in free speech and unlawful job termination - report
4
Clint Bowyer let his hands do the talking after Ryan Newman caused his rival to crash.
Chaos erupts as NASCAR rivals get into heated punch-up at All-Star Race
5
George Bridge is alleged to be at the centre of one incident in South Africa, Richie Mo’unga the other.
'They were laughing at us' - witness stands by friends' allegations of homophobic slurs from Crusaders players
MORE FROM
League
MORE
1 NEWS

NRL star Kalyn Ponga scores sensational try double as Knights slay woeful Dragons
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 04: New South Sydney Rabbitohs Coach Wayne Bennett walks away after speaking with Sam Burgess, John Sutton, Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker during a training session at Redfern Oval at Redfern Oval on December 4, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

'They cannot pick the same halves' - Rabbitohs coach on NSW playmakers
1 NEWS

Junior Kiwis flyer Mawene Hiroti scores match winning try for Rabbitohs against Canberra Raiders
1 NEWS

Blake Ferguson blunder gifts Cowboys NRL comeback win over Eels