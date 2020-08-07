Warriors’ hiring of Phil Gould as a director a ‘coup’, says delighted former captain Monty Betham

Former Warriors captain Monty Betham says the hiring of Phil Gould as a director is a “coup” for the Mt Smart club.

Phil Gould and Monty Betham. Source: Photosport

Gould, a premiership winning coach with the Panthers and Bulldogs as well NSW’s most successful coach in State of Origin, was signed as a director with Nathan Brown coming in as coach on a three-year deal.

“I love the Warriors jumper and this club and what it means. The fact that Phil Gould is on board, whether you like him or not, you know his brain is - his mindset, his experience with runs on the board and his forward thinking when it comes to rugby league - is awesome,” Betham said.

“[Warriors CEO] Cameron George said the other day that there's a lot of people that think they know what’s going wrong but only one or two or three of them that actually do, but there’s probably only one or two that can help you fix it. I think in that respect I can’t argue with him there.

“As an old boy who’s worn the jumper before, that really excites me.”

Betham said Brown’s experience coaching in the Super League and NRL would hold him in good stead at the helm at Mt Smart.

“He’s coached a lot of people, he’s had time away from coaching as well and he’s still relatively young,” Betham said.

“He’s been at the club with the New Zealand Warriors, he knows what New Zealand is about. That fact that he is all in gets me excited.

“Just a week ago I was worried about this club, which I started at as a kid coming through and seen a lot happen, as a player, an ex-captain. So now there is a smile on my face.