Warriors head back to Tamworth, where the NRL season all began

The Warriors are about to go back to where their 17-week long odyssey in Australia began.

The rural New South Wales town of Tamworth stood up when the Warriors had no place to quarantine and the team's now taking an NRL game back there to say thanks.

Tamworth is Australia's country music capital and when the Warriors left in May, they promised to be back.

But no-one thought it'd happen so soon. Tomorrow's clash with the Knights was pulled together in just three weeks.

"All of a sudden out of the blue this game came to us and straight away, yes we'll do it," Tamworth facility manager Rod Laing says.

The Warriors' old training ground, Scully Park, is set to be the only venue used outside the NRL bubble.

Only 1900 fans can watch live.

"The Tamworth people won't be able to get up close and personal and have jerseys or hats or anything like that autographed because of the biosecurity plans, so hopefully there might be a second visit next year," Laing says.

It's all part of the pitch to get a Warriors game next year targeted at assistant coach Stacey Jones.

"He enjoys his craft beers, and only craft beer, he doesn't drink mainstream beer... so we thought we'll do a beer in his honour next year, something to work on called Jonesie Lager," Laing says.

After spending most of his stay in Tamworth injured, Jazz Tevaga hopes the return will spark an unlikely playoffs push.

"The reality is if we want to be in contention for finals, we've pretty much gotta win every game from here, so pretty good challenge up in Tamworth," he says.

The other reality is the Warriors may be based in Australia again next year. If they stick with Tamworth, it'll be a big boost for the town which once helped them.