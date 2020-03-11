Warriors have Kearney to thank for keeping Chanel Harris-Tavita at the club

The Warriors have coach Stephen Kearney to thank for keeping Chanel Harris-Tavita in 2018, with that decision paying dividends as the 20-year-old was on Tuesday named to start in the club’s season opener in Newcastle on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On the day where the 20-year-old was given the nod at five-eighth over Kiwi Kodi Nikorima, 1 NEWS revealed the Warriors coach fought to keep the young playmaker two years ago when the Titans offered a three-year deal.

From that point, Harris-Tavita has completed a remarkable rise to become a key player for the Warriors.

He won rookie of the year last season after playing 13 games, a remarkable feat given he started 2019 on the outer.

“I was just lucky to play one game, let alone 13 that year,” Harris-Tavita told 1 NEWS.

The decision to pick Adam Kieghran in the halves alongside Blake Green lit a fire in Harris-Tavita.

“I trained my arse off that preseason 'cause I was fighting for a spot and obviously I didn't get the spot and it made me even hungrier,” he said.

It's a hunger that drove a breakout NRL season, an international debut for Samoa, all while studying towards a bachelor's of business degree.

“On Monday and Tuesday nights, I would go to the AUT city campus and study my two papers, and then the rest of the week I’ll just focus on my footy,” he said.

Hailing from Pakuranga, Harris-Tavita has always been regarded a top homegrown talent, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck impressed by the growing maturity in the 20-year-old’s game.

“He's gone from that player to showing a bit less flair but more maturity and kicking to corners, chasing them down and playing that five-eighth we sort of need,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“I think I've got a lot of potential and a lot of growth and I think if you have the right attitude you can go far in life,” Harris-Tavita said.

Warriors fans will hope 2019 is just the start of a long and decorated career full of spectacular plays like his hit on Tom Trbojevic last season.