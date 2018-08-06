Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website

Penrith have parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin just four weeks out from the NRL finals.

Griffin was told his services are not required beyond this year, despite being on contract until the end of 2020.

He will leave the club immediately despite the Panthers being in fifth spot and in contention for a top four finish.

"There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks.

"After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

"We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future."

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take charge for the rest of the season on a caretaker basis.

The Panthers have this year been plagued by rumours of discord between Griffin and general manager Phil Gould, with Griffin said to have lost the playing group.

The Panthers have reached the finals every year since Griffin took over from Ivan Cleary in 2016, however that was not enough to save his job.

Gould has been critical of the Panthers' performance in recent weeks but has repeatedly denied rumours Griffin was on the outer.

He also strenuously denied reports linking the club to Manly coach Trent Barrett and Sea Eagles assistant John Cartwright.

HOOK GETS HOOKED

Anthony Griffin's NRL coaching career by the numbers

* Brisbane (2011-14) - 101 games, 54 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw, 53.5 per cent, finals 2011-12, 14.

* Penrith (2016-18) - 72 games, 42 wins, 30 losses, 58.3 per cent, finals 2016-17.