Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website

The chances of the Warriors pinching a spot in the top four may be greater than first thought with Stephen Kearney’s men enjoying the easiest remaining fixtures, according to the NRL website.
The Warriors have been patchy the past month with two wins and two losses to sit eighth on the ladder, two wins clear of the chasing Wests Tigers.
They face the Knights, Bulldogs, Panthers and Raiders in the final month.
Only the Panthers are in the top eight and as an added bonus, the Warriors only have to leave Auckland to face the Bulldogs.
NRL.com assessed the remaining fixtures for each club based on the competition points each of their upcoming opponents have with additional weighting given for away games.
The Dragons and Storm, second and third on the ladder respectively, also have draws regarded as easier while the Panthers and Roosters have the second and third “hardest” draws.
The Tigers were found to have the fourth hardest schedule.