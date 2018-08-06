 

Warriors have the 'easiest' remaining draw, according to NRL website

The chances of the Warriors pinching a spot in the top four may be greater than first thought with Stephen Kearney’s men enjoying the easiest remaining fixtures, according to the NRL website.

The Warriors have been patchy the past month with two wins and two losses to sit eighth on the ladder, two wins clear of the chasing Wests Tigers.

They face the Knights, Bulldogs, Panthers and Raiders in the final month.

Only the Panthers are in the top eight and as an added bonus, the Warriors only have to leave Auckland to face the Bulldogs.

NRL.com assessed the remaining fixtures for each club based on the competition points each of their upcoming opponents have with additional weighting given for away games.

The Dragons and Storm, second and third on the ladder respectively, also have draws regarded as easier while the Panthers and Roosters have the second and third “hardest” draws.

The Tigers were found to have the fourth hardest schedule.  

The Warriors celebrate their victory. St George Illawarra Dragons v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. WIN Stadium, Wollongong, Australia. 4th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrate the hard-fought win over the Dragons. Source: Photosport
Fifth-placed Panthers sack coach Anthony Griffin four weeks out from finals

AAP
Penrith have parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin just four weeks out from the NRL finals.

Griffin was told his services are not required beyond this year, despite being on contract until the end of 2020.

He will leave the club immediately despite the Panthers being in fifth spot and in contention for a top four finish.

"There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks.

"After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

"We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future."

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take charge for the rest of the season on a caretaker basis.

The Panthers have this year been plagued by rumours of discord between Griffin and general manager Phil Gould, with Griffin said to have lost the playing group.

The Panthers have reached the finals every year since Griffin took over from Ivan Cleary in 2016, however that was not enough to save his job.

Gould has been critical of the Panthers' performance in recent weeks but has repeatedly denied rumours Griffin was on the outer.

He also strenuously denied reports linking the club to Manly coach Trent Barrett and Sea Eagles assistant John Cartwright.

HOOK GETS HOOKED

Anthony Griffin's NRL coaching career by the numbers

* Brisbane (2011-14) - 101 games, 54 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw, 53.5 per cent, finals 2011-12, 14.

* Penrith (2016-18) - 72 games, 42 wins, 30 losses, 58.3 per cent, finals 2016-17.

* Overall - 173 games, 96 wins, 76 losses, 55.5 per cent.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart takes aim at wasteful Raiders

AAP
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart believes his team's inability to hold leads is the reason why they have flopped against every top eight team they have faced this NRL season.

The Raiders tossed away a 14-point lead against Penrith on Sunday to fall 40-31 and make it nine losses in nine games against top-eight teams so far this year.

A frustrated Stuart bit his tongue when asked about what appeared to be a forward pass for the Panthers' go-ahead try midway through the second half at Panthers Stadium.

"I don't want to get embroiled in that side of it again," Stuart said.

Instead the Raiders legend was left to rue another wasted advantage due to a combination of poor defensive lapses and game management.

Nine of the Raiders' 12 losses this year have also been by ten points or less.

The Panthers' five-eighth secured his side's 40-31 win over Canberra. Source: SKY

"That's just marked our season, that's why we're not in the eight," Stuart said.

"People ask the question why we're not in the eight. Too many times we've had wonderful leads going into halftime.

"We squander not just two but four-point leads, 16-point leads against the (Brisbane) Broncos, 14 against Penrith tonight. People say we can't beat top- eight teams.

"We're just not good enough."

Asked if he could figure out why the Raiders struggled to close out games, he said: "I can."

Pressed further on what answers he could come up with, he said: "I'm better off worrying about that than the rest of the world."

Raiders stand-in captain Josh Hodgson said their struggles in defence was at the heart of their recent problems.

"Obviously 40 points against anybody, you're not going to win," he said.

"As Stick (Stuart) said, not good enough. We can't expect to win many games if we conceded that many points. We didn't defend our errors, we didn't defend penalties against us."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders, Round 23 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 13 August 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. Source: Photosport
