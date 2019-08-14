Warriors' Harris-Tavita out indefinitely with foot injury

The Warriors' injury woes continue to pile up, with the club confirming halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is expected to be sidelined for an extended period with a foot injury.

Chanel Harris-Tavita Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old will have scans tomorrow to establish the full extent of the injury to his left foot picked up in the club’s tight 16-20 loss to Newcastle in Gosford on Friday night.

Harris-Tavita joins new centre Euan Aitken on the casualty list. Aitken is out for eight to 10 weeks after having surgery following a high ankle sprain in his left leg while making his club debut in the Warriors’ season-opening 19-6 win over Gold Coast.

Also set to miss the team’s next three matches against Canberra, the Sydney Roosters and Manly Warringah is starting prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

He was charged with a grade-two crusher tackle in Friday night’s loss. It carries a three-match ban for an early guilty plea.