Warriors hardman Jazz Tevaga opens up about cancer scare - 'I was s***ing myself'

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has admitted he was terrified about a lump that was growing on his shoulder which he has just had removed for fears it was cancerous.
Tevaga is unavailable for this weekend's Christchurch fixture against the Sea Eagles after undergoing a successful surgery last week to have the potentially cancerous growth removed - he'll follow up the operation with a check-up tomorrow.
Tevaga told NZ Herald the lump was discovered early by a teammate prior to their Anzac Day loss to the Storm.
"It wasn't troubling me. I didn't know it was there. One of the boys noticed it when we were in the sheds and told me," he said.
"I went in for a biopsy midweek before the Tigers game and the test came back saying it was nothing, but that I needed to get it removed before it turned nasty," he said.
"I missed the Tigers match because they didn't want me to get a knock on it and have it bleed, because then it could spread and they could have to remove more."
The 22-year-old admits it was a scary time waiting though.
"I was shitting myself about it though, just not knowing. My mum was worried, we all were.
"I've had a good support crew around me but that didn't really stop me from thinking the worst."
Tevaga hopes tomorrow's meeting with the specialist will lead to him receiving the all-clear to rejoin the team and prepare for a game against the Cowboys.
Should he be cleared, it will also allow him to add to his four Test caps for Samoa when they face Tonga in Sydney on June 23.
