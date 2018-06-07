Warriors hardman Jazz Tevaga opens up about cancer scare - 'I was s***ing myself'

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has admitted he was terrified about a lump that was growing on his shoulder which he has just had removed for fears it was cancerous.

Jazz Tevaga. Source: Photosport

Tevaga is unavailable for this weekend's Christchurch fixture against the Sea Eagles after undergoing a successful surgery last week to have the potentially cancerous growth removed - he'll follow up the operation with a check-up tomorrow.

Tevaga told NZ Herald the lump was discovered early by a teammate prior to their Anzac Day loss to the Storm.

"It wasn't troubling me. I didn't know it was there. One of the boys noticed it when we were in the sheds and told me," he said.

"I went in for a biopsy midweek before the Tigers game and the test came back saying it was nothing, but that I needed to get it removed before it turned nasty," he said.

"I missed the Tigers match because they didn't want me to get a knock on it and have it bleed, because then it could spread and they could have to remove more."

The 22-year-old admits it was a scary time waiting though.

"I was shitting myself about it though, just not knowing. My mum was worried, we all were.

"I've had a good support crew around me but that didn't really stop me from thinking the worst."

Tevaga hopes tomorrow's meeting with the specialist will lead to him receiving the all-clear to rejoin the team and prepare for a game against the Cowboys.