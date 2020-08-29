TODAY |

Warriors hang on to lead at halftime over Knights

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have gone into the sheds at half-time with a 2 point lead against the Knights at Tamworth.

Jamayne Taunoa-brown in possession. Vodafone Warriors v Newcastle Knights. NRL Rugby League, Scully Park, Tamworth, NSW, Australia, Saturday 29th August 2020 Source: Photosport

The Warriors opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a try in the right hand corner from Adam Pompey who received a sensational flick pass out of the back of the hand from Peta Hiku.

Harris-Tavita nailed the conversion as well as a penalty in the 14th minute, bringing the score to 8-0.

The Knights retorted shortly after with a try from Gehamat Shibasaki in the 19th minute.

The subsequent conversion brought the Warriors lead down to two points.

League
Warriors
NRL
