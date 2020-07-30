Warriors half Nikorima relishing duel against 'idol' Benji Marshall

Warriors half Kodi Nikorima is relishing the chance of squaring off against his hero Benji Marshall, when his side come up against the Wests Tigers in Sydney tomorrow night.

Nikorima, 26, will be directly up against Marshall at the SCG tomorrow, the pair named at five-eighth and halfback respectively.

Having played together at both club level with the Brisbane Broncos, and Test level with the Kiwis, tomorrow will be a different challenge for Nikorima, his hero now his opponent.

Speaking to media via Zoom though, Nikorima opened up about the role that the now 35-year-old Marshall has had on his career.

"I think I've made it pretty known how much influence he's had on me as a young kid from New Zealand wanting to play rugby league," Nikorima said.

"He's been my idol growing up, and obviously I got the chance to play with him at [the] Broncos. I learnt a lot off him during that short time that we spent together.

"One key thing that I remember him saying to me was 'stay nice and relaxed.'

"He's probably another one that encouraged me to run the ball a lot.