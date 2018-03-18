 

Warriors half Blake Green warns teammates to prepare for fired up Sydney Roosters

AAP

In-form Warriors half Blake Green delivered his team-mates that warning as the second-placed outfit prepare to host a Roosters side he suspects are still stinging from a round four mauling in Sydney.

Blake Green of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Blake Green

Source: Photosport

Green has thrived behind the surprisingly big metres delivered by unheralded starting front-rowers Agnatius Paasi and Bunty Afoa.

Strapping wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo have played a key role too in simply wearing teams down, Green believes.

It was highlighted last week when a tiring Wests Tigers succumbed 26-4 in Auckland.

"Energy's a big part of that. When you're carrying the footy as well as we are, we're taking energy out of teams," Green said.

"But there's some big parts of our game that we can really improve on."

Despite seven wins from nine games, Green believes the Warriors are still missing too many tackles and noted it was only two weeks ago that they shipped 50 points against the Melbourne Storm.

Also, their set patterns aren't always clicking, with enthusiasm often making up for it.

Green said the pack has been superbly marshalled on defence by veteran Adam Blair but believes the go-forward from the big men is proving the major improvement from recent forgettable campaigns.

"We've been winning games on the back of some of that energy and some really hard running from our back three and our middles," he said.

"They mightn't look it but they're a really intelligent bunch. We'll need more from them because the Roosters are a really good pack."

The absence of fellow-half Shaun Johnson (ankle) and doubt surrounding hooker Issac Luke (shoulder) thrusts more pressure on Green as a playmaker.

However, he said Johnson's replacement Mason Lino has proved easy to gel with this season.

The pair were outstanding in the 30-6 drubbing of the Roosters in March.

Warriors

NRL

