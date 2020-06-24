Warriors ‘gutted’ to learn Todd Payten had turned down offer to be the permanent head coach

The Warriors were “gutted” to learn that Todd Payten had turned down an offer to be the permanent head coach at the club, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says.

Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

Payten dropped the bombshell news on Monday night during a live TV appearance that he organised after initially pre-recording the interview.

“We were pretty gutted 'cause of the way he’s been tracking along,” the Warriors captain said.

“The way he’s been going so far, the way he’s stepped in and done everything he’s done for us.”





Payten said his family had factored heavily in the decision, which Tuivasa-Sheck said the playing group respected.

“He sat down, he spoke with his family - again, respect his decision. We’re happy to be playing footy with him and have him as long as we have.”

Tuivasa-Sheck said the players are now used to the dramas that have been constantly swirling around the club.

“We’ve kind of used to [it] now. The boys are on their toes about something happening,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“Things have happened for a reason and we should respect some of the things that have gone against us. Again, we’re all just here trying to rally together.”

Tuivasa-Sheck said he had spoken to Blake Green before his abrupt departure for the Knights earlier this week.

“We spoke after he made the decision ‘cause it was one that sat heavy on his heart about leaving the group,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“We all understood the decision he had to make for him and his future.