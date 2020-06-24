TODAY |

Warriors ‘gutted’ to learn Todd Payten had turned down offer to be the permanent head coach

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors were “gutted” to learn that Todd Payten had turned down an offer to be the permanent head coach at the club, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says.

Todd Payten. Source: Photosport

Payten dropped the bombshell news on Monday night during a live TV appearance that he organised after initially pre-recording the interview.

“We were pretty gutted 'cause of the way he’s been tracking along,” the Warriors captain said.

“The way he’s been going so far, the way he’s stepped in and done everything he’s done for us.”

Payten said his family had factored heavily in the decision, which Tuivasa-Sheck said the playing group respected.

“He sat down, he spoke with his family - again, respect his decision. We’re happy to be playing footy with him and have him as long as we have.”

Tuivasa-Sheck said the players are now used to the dramas that have been constantly swirling around the club.

“We’ve kind of used to [it] now. The boys are on their toes about something happening,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“Things have happened for a reason and we should respect some of the things that have gone against us. Again, we’re all just here trying to rally together.”

Tuivasa-Sheck said he had spoken to Blake Green before his abrupt departure for the Knights earlier this week.

“We spoke after he made the decision ‘cause it was one that sat heavy on his heart about leaving the group,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“We all understood the decision he had to make for him and his future.

“I respected what he had to say and respected that he was looking for something for his future.”

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:14
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
2
Two-time World Series champion Manny Ramirez to play for Tuatara if ABL season goes ahead
3
Motown and steaks help on-loan Parramatta duo feel at home with the Warriors
4
Warriors loan forward Jack Hetherington won’t face regular Panthers teammates next week
5
Warriors in talks with Phil Gould to come on as consultant at the club
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Blake Green won't step on Pearce's toes at Knights

Motown and steaks help on-loan Parramatta duo feel at home with the Warriors

Broncos and Tonga star cleared of wrongdoing in revenge porn scandal

04:15

Payten explains why he opted for live TV interview to reveal he turned down Warriors job