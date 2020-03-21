Warriors granted exemption to enter Australia for NRL return

The Warriors appear set to train in isolation for two weeks in Tamworth after being granted federal government exemption to enter Australia this week.



The under-par Raiders easily accounted for the Warriors. Source: Photosport

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys confirmed to AAP today the Australian Border Force have allowed the Warriors to fly into the country.

Now the league will meet with the NSW state government on Tuesday to gain approval for the Warriors to self-quarantine in central NSW.

"That's the next step of the puzzle," V'landys told AAP.

"The border security have given us exemption for them to come in, and we couldn't go to the state government until we had that approval.

"We've now gone to the state government to get the approval for them to train while they're in quarantine because it's no risk to the community."

The NRL is confident that exemption will be granted after five Warriors players were able to train in isolation in Kingscliff last month.

That group included Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Jazz Tevaga, Josh Curran and Agnatius Paasi.

The Wellington Phoenix were also given special privileges to train in Sydney while in lockdown in mid-March before the A-League was also suspended.

"There's a precedent when the Warriors were here the last time," V'landys said.

"They were able to train while in the facility for 14 days, the five players that came out to replace the players that went back. There's no risk to the community."

It was believed the New Zealand-based club was looking at basing themselves in Lennox Head on the far north coast of NSW in lockdown.

However, the governing body is now looking at Tamworth, which recorded its most recent new case of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 14.

V'landys was reluctant to discuss the reason for the change in base.

"We're looking at Tamworth at the moment," he said.

The development comes as delicate discussions continue with broadcasters over the restructuring of the competition and how much revenue will be generated.

It is widely speculated the NRL, The Nine Network and Fox Sports are looking at playing between 17-20 rounds, including the two already completed.

V'landys insists the Warriors, and the rest of the league, will be informed of their new renumeration before the team leaves Auckland on Sunday.

Teams have been told to begin preparations to re-gather for training on Monday.

"It's all going to plan. We just hope the state government gives us favourable consideration (Tuesday), or (Wednesday)," V'landys said.

"We'll get that other information that the Warriors needed to them so we can get them out here on Sunday.