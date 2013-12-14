 

Warriors grant immediate release of assistant coach Steve McNamara

Warriors assistant coach Steve McNamara has been granted an immediate release by the NRL club and will return to the English Super League.

McNamara has signed on as head coach of the Perpignan-based Catalan Dragons and will join them this week ahead of a match against Warrington.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said while it was disappointing to lose a coach of McNamara's calibre mid-season the club wouldnt stand in his way.

"We would have loved Steve to remain until the end of this season but we dont want to stop him being able to take up a position like this," Doyle said.

Former England coach McNamara, 45, joined the Warriors this year following a lengthy coaching career in the UK.

He was with the Bradford Bulls for five seasons before spending a similar period in charge of the England national team until 2015.

He also had a recent stint as assistant coach with the Sydney Roosters.

McNamara thanked the club for allowing him to terminate his contract before wishing head coach Stephen Kearney success.

"I love this club and the people here but the opportunity to take up a head coaching role has suddenly become available," he said.

"I wish Stephen and the players all the best for the rest of the season and in future years. Ill be following the club with plenty of interest."

Kearney said McNamara had brought plenty to the Warriors in terms of experience and was a valuable figure to have around the players.

Two assistants remain in place under Kearney - Andrew McFadden and Stacey Jones.

It is unclear if the club will seek a replacement.

The Warriors are 11th after 14 rounds, having won six games. They sit two points outside the top eight.

McNamara's departure leaves a vacancy with the Kiwis, who had contracted the Englishman as an assistant coach to David Kidwell this year.

Kiwis World Cup campaign manager Shane Richardson said they had acted quickly and weren't far off announcing a new assistant.

"He is an experienced coach who will add experience to the overall team," Richardson said.

