Warriors go down at home as Broncos grind out tough win at Mt Smart

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's NRL match between the Warriors and Broncos at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Warriors 2-8 Broncos

80 mins: Issac Luke puts down a pass and that's that. Broncos win. A late penalty gave the Warriors one last chance but a bleeding Luke put the ball down.

75 mins: It's still only a converted try as the difference but the Warriors haven't looked like scoring, with any luck that'll jinx it.

59 mins: Milford scores! Too much space for the twinkle-toed Bronco and he steps his way through. Conversion makes it 8-2.

40 mins: Circus start to the second half with RTS nearly going out as he fielded out. He managed to flick it back to Fus, just.

40 mins: Broncos get the penalty, they'll take the shot surely, it's the best part of 40m out. Isaako to take it. RTS threw an intercept to turn the ball over, could prove costly. Annnnd he kicks it, 2-2 at the break.

34 mins: Tevaga is being taken from the field with a leg injury,could be his ankle.

32 mins: Another penalty and Herbert should kick this...and he doesn't. He hooks it, badly.

31 mins: Nikorima with a great kick to force a drop-out.

27 mins: Staggs penalised for a high tackle on Nikorima, proper coathanger that one. Bit of push and shove results.

23 mins: Hiku knocks on, giving the Broncs a great chance. It's been a scrappy start from both sides with plenty of drop ball.

14 mins: The Warriors will take the two after they're awarded a penalty from close range. That comes afer a knock-on from Kotoni Staggs, who is a strong chance of playing here again with Tonga against the Kiwis. Herbert knocks it over.

11 mins: A knock on from Lodge gifts the Warriors a good attacking opportunity.

5 mins: Alex Glenn crashes over! The former Kiwi proves too strong for Papali'i. Cancel that, it's been ruled as held up by the video ref.

1 min: The Warriors to kick off a minute's silence for Quinten Pongia, Haas takes the first hit up and gets smashed.

PRE-MATCH:

The Warriors are on a two-game winning streak away from home, but have the difficult task of taking on the Broncos' big forward pack.

Brisbane came up with an upset 15-10 win over the defending premiers, Sydney Roosters, last week.

Tonight's game will be the first time Kodi Nikorima will face his former side the Broncos after his mid-season transfer earlier this month.

Prop Agnatius Paasi will miss the clash, suspended for a dangerous tackle in last week's game against the Panthers.

He is replaced by Bunty Afoa, with Adam Blair coming onto the bench to face his former club.

The Warriors currently sit in 10th position on the NRL ladder while Brisbane are placed in 11th spot.

TEAMS:

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Patrick Herbet. 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Blake Green, 8 Bunty Afoa, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Lachlan Burr.

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Adam Blair, 16 Ligi Sao, 17 Karl Lawton.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd, 2 Corey Oates, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Tom Dearden, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Jake Turpin, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Tevita Pangai Junior.