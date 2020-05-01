Warriors given green light to enter Australia, but players' concerns for pay still stand

The Warriors have been given clearance to fly to Australia this Sunday by officials in Australia, club CEO Cameron George has told 1 NEWS.

The Kiwi side would arrive in their new Australian base of the city of Tamworth on Sunday afternoon, as the NRL plans to resume on May 28.

Tamworth Airport has been given clearance by the Australian National Cabinet, allowing for the Warriors to arrive.

After arriving, the entire team and staff will be required to quarantine for two weeks, which will leave them 11 days to prepare without restrictions for the restart of the season.

However, all these plans could be for nothing if the players opt not to fly on Sunday, with some threatening a boycott over the lack of details around their payments for the rest of the season.

Warriors CEO Cameron George earlier today told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning players were only beginning to find out such information three nights ago, which led to yesterday's announcement by the RLPA who supported the concerned Warriors players.